Icapital Wealth LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Icapital Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,494,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average is $180.23. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $252.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

