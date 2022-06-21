Iconic Token Market Cap Achieves $1.08 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $507.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.27 or 0.01066013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00078549 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00486857 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.