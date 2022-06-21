Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $551,899.00

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $534,984.95 and $551,899.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,615.29 or 0.99879988 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

