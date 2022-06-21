Insider Buying: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Acquires 37,262 Shares of Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
RPAY stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.
