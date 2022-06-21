Insider Selling: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) EVP Sells 1,768 Shares of Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 1,768 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $19,006.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,503. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. 1,205,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,892. The company has a market cap of $822.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,478,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,902 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 125,195 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

