Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after buying an additional 625,859 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $5,069,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE FIS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.79. The stock had a trading volume of 41,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,530. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.61.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.