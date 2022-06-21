Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $29.88 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,104 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $29,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.57. The stock had a trading volume of 53,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,803. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

