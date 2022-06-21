Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.43.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,230. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.35.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.