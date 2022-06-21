Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 57,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,181. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26.

