Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFSPF opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. Interfor has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $35.73.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.