Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $81.17 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $6.10 or 0.00028561 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.00868312 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00079165 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00493183 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 483,378,079 coins and its circulating supply is 240,477,325 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

