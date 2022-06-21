Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Increased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in Intuit by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,881,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $11.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.66. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

