Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Fortune 45 LLC’s Largest Position

Fortune 45 LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 17.5% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 160.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 63.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 93.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $8.66 on Tuesday, hitting $283.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,197,192. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.83 and its 200-day moving average is $344.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.