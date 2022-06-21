iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.62. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

