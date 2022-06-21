iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,128 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.17% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.84. 48,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306,769. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

