iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) is Rye Brook Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 4.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $839,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 97,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 104,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,315. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

