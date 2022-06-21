iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stake Lowered by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,919 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 0.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

