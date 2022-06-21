iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) Shares Sold by Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fortune 45 LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMP. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 223,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of IBMP stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,116. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $27.42.

