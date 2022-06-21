iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 219,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 33,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

