JCIC Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 1.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 451,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,707,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. 66,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 109.51%.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

