JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $13.74 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 97.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,135 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 4.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $672,023,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after buying an additional 3,682,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,837,000 after buying an additional 3,535,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $202,421,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.54. 122,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

