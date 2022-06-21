JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,643 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications accounts for about 1.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJR. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of SJR traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

