JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,885 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,885 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises about 2.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 247,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,518. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.