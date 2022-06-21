Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of JRSH opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.68. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

