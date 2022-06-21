Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JYNT. DA Davidson cut shares of Joint from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Joint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of JYNT opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.61 million, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,378.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,111,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,270,490.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 214,269 shares of company stock worth $3,378,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Joint by 193.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Joint by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 345,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

