JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.

Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 563.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,112 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,340,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 546,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after buying an additional 29,674 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.08 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310,344 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31.

