JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $38,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,310,344 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.