Jupiter Trading Up 145.2% This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 145.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $7.95 million and $867,673.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.00673719 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00080665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00498443 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,064,439 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

