Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Trading 17.1% Higher

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) traded up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 2,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

