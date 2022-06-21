Keene & Associates Inc. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 13.4% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 34.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.26. 110,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,494,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $252.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average is $180.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

