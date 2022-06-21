Keene & Associates Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 2.3% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. 87,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

