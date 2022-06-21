Keene & Associates Inc. Has $595,000 Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. owned 0.27% of Matrix Service worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Shares of MTRX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 5,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $143.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.68. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.