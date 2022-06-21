Keene & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,831 shares of company stock worth $22,373,794 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 76,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,504. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.