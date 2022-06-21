Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $568,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $4,894,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.97. 47,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,107. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $173.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

