Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 13,705 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $236,958,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $76,540,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $33,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,975. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

