Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 3,181 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Keene & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. 111,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,218,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.