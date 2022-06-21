Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Lowered to $177.00 at UBS Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $220.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.02. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

