Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 3.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.63. 158,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,090,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

