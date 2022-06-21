Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $218,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 104,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.80. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.