Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 319 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Target were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.44. The stock had a trading volume of 80,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,079. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.48 and its 200-day moving average is $211.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,204 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

