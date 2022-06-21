Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 296 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

STIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.60. 9,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,416. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $107.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.62.

