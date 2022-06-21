Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 81,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $31,672,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 194,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 147,286 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.82.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 115,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,589. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

