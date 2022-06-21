Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $235.70. 6,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,503. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.50.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

