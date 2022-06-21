Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.21.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,454. The stock has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

