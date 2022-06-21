Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 175.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

