Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 261.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,110. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

