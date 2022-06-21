Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 11,844 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $175.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,549. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.19.

