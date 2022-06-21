Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 11,844 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.4% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.95. 3,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

