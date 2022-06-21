Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 31 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $685,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $7.85 on Tuesday, hitting $345.80. 187,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317,159. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

