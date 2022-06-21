Lethean Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $201,806.13 and approximately $26.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,365.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,165.09 or 0.05453229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00025379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00253072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $121.63 or 0.00569281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00077697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00572821 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

